Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday issued a remark on a press conference disrupted by police on Monday.

In a tweet on his official account, the Governor condemned the act and made a prayer for Kenyans.

"My heart bleeds from inside when I see this. I thought the dark days were over. May the Lord redeem our country and see all Kenyans with the eye of Mercy," Governor Sonko tweeted.

The disrupted presser had been organized by 90 members of county assembly who stated that they do not support an impeachment motion against the governor.

In an earlier presser, Governor Sonko alleged that Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo had lied about the number of signatures appended to the impeachment motion.

"The Nairobi Regional Police Commander should stop taking orders from Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo who lied to the President that Hon. MCA's have appended 86 signatures on my impeachment motion. We will not allow that!" the governor had stated.

Police later stormed the governor's presser as well, citing violation of Covid-19 regulations.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja condemned the act terming it as the use of police in politics.

"Arresting Sonko for meeting MCAs in the week of his impending impeachment is nothing short of using the police for politics.

"Just as it happened in the Senate, this must be condemned, whether you support the governor or not. Let us not claw back democracy using Covid-19 as an excuse," Sakaja stated.