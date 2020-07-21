Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was on Tuesday morning convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to flouting Covid19 rules meant to help spread the disease.

Sakaja appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Roselyn Oganyo and did not deny the charges presented against him.

His lawyers led by Dr John Khaminwa pleaded for leniency citing that he was a first time offender and had expressed remorse for his actions.

The magistrate agreed with Khaminwa and noted that the Senator's resignation from senate COVID-19 team was a mitigation measure.

She added that while the maximum sentence for the offense committed is Ksh. 20,000 or 6 months in prison, the senator's sentence was the option of paying a fine of Ksh. 15,000 or serving 3 months in prison.