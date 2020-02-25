Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi on Tuesday extended the time given to city Governor Mike Sonko to file his defence in an impeachment motion brought by a Nairobi MCA.

The motion against Sonko was set to be debated today (Tuesday 25th), but Sonko had not submitted his response prompting an extension by Elachi.

The Governor will now have until Monday after which the motion against him will be filed on Tuesday next week (March 3rd).

The motion was moved by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok, who is also the minority leader in the Nairobi County Assembly.

Imwatok cited gross violation of the Constitution, incompetency and an inability to lead as the reason why Sonko should be impeached.

Nairobi County has 122 MCA and an impeachment would need 85 MCAs to meet the two thirds majority threshold.

If the motion passes, Sono will stand impeached and the process will then move to the Senate which can them uphold or overturn the impeachment.