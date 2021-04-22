Kenya has inched closer to concrete personal data protection protocols with the latest announcement from Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait.
New rules for schools, churches and residential buildings with CCTV cameras
Data Commissioner puts owners on notice
Pulse Live Kenya
Commissioner Kassait added learning institutions, churches, landlords and security firms operating closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) to the list of those required to offer special security measures as data handlers.
The list also includes; political campaigners, gaming/ betting firms, banks, CRBs, technology firms and transport service providers.
The institutions will now be required to adhere to the provisions of the Data Protection Act in handling, storing and sharing the data they collect.
President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Act into law in November 2019 and appointed Ms Kassait to the Data Commissioner position in 2020.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke