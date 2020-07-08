Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata on Wednesday stated that no meeting challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Mt Kenya kingpin would be allowed to proceed.

Kangata, who is also the Murang'a Senator, quoted a Kikuyu saying which loosely translates that a man's property cannot be inherited while he is still alive.

"No meeting in any hotel or stadia can plot successfully to replace Our KINGPIN in Mt. Kenya. "Mundu ndagayagwo e muoyo!" the Senator said.

He spoke after a meeting with senior Mt Kenya politicians who reiterated President Kenyatta's status as the Mt Kenya political kingpin and spokesman.

Kangata joined National Assembly ,Majority Leader Leader Amos Kimunya, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, among other politicians at the meeting.

Senator Kangata's political star has continued to shine in recent months due to his loyalty to President Kenyatta who has been abandoned by a number of elected MPs from the Mt Kenya region.