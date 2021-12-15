RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Not all donations are PR stunts - Winnie Odinga lectures DP Ruto

Cyprian Kimutai

Ready, set, go...the war of words have ensued.

Winnie Odinga, daughter to ODM leader Raila Odinga, during a past function
Hours after Deputy President William Ruto labelled former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as stingy, Winnie Odinga has come out to defend her father, telling the DP that donation should always come from the heart.

"Not all donations are PR stunts. Give with your heart or not at all . The world doesn’t have to know," said Winnie.

On Tuesday, December 14 while meeting with ACK Mother’s Union of Kajiado Diocese and the church's House of Bishops, the DP said he was baffled that the ODM leader expects votes from Kenyans come 2022 despite his unwillingness to support his citizens in time of need.

"Our friend who we are competing with never attends fundraisers for churches, schools and women groups. Even an offering in the church itself is a problem," the DP stated.

The DP pleaded with Kenyans to support and elect a generous person like him in the 2022 presidential bid as he has always stood with Kenyans while other leaders castigated him for attending church fundraisers.

Questionable sources of wealth

This debate has surfaced barely a month after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader questioned the source of donations Ruto dishes out in his campaigns.

“Every month, he donates Sh100 million in fundraising and donations to various groups and churches and his salary is known, Sh2 million. Where is he getting the money he is dishing out?” Raila said.

“Even Safaricom cannot afford to make such donations and still stay afloat,” he added. Odinga said this on November 18 when he met leaders from the Marsabit County at Orange House.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

