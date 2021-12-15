Not all donations are PR stunts - Winnie Odinga lectures DP Ruto

"Not all donations are PR stunts. Give with your heart or not at all . The world doesn’t have to know," said Winnie.

On Tuesday, December 14 while meeting with ACK Mother’s Union of Kajiado Diocese and the church's House of Bishops, the DP said he was baffled that the ODM leader expects votes from Kenyans come 2022 despite his unwillingness to support his citizens in time of need.

"Our friend who we are competing with never attends fundraisers for churches, schools and women groups. Even an offering in the church itself is a problem," the DP stated.

The DP pleaded with Kenyans to support and elect a generous person like him in the 2022 presidential bid as he has always stood with Kenyans while other leaders castigated him for attending church fundraisers.

Questionable sources of wealth

This debate has surfaced barely a month after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader questioned the source of donations Ruto dishes out in his campaigns.

“Every month, he donates Sh100 million in fundraising and donations to various groups and churches and his salary is known, Sh2 million. Where is he getting the money he is dishing out?” Raila said.