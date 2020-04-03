Officials working under President Uhuru Kenyatta have moved with speed to save Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru from a looming impeachment motion that has already been tabled before the County Assembly.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju on Thursday announced the firing of MCA James Murang'o from the position of Kirinyaga Majority Leader.

In a letter announcing the change of guard in the county assembly, Tuju stated Murang'o had sabotaged the party's attempt to resolve the leadership crisis in Kirinyaga by appearing at a press conference addressed by Mutira MCA David Kinyua Wangui - the mover of the impeachment motion against Waiguru.

The Jubilee Secretary General said Murang'o appearance at the press conference amounted to gross misconduct as the party had been in the process of listening to the grievances raised by the county assembly regarding Waiguru's conduct.

The impeachment motion against Waiguru was signed by 30 out of the 33 MCA and was okayed by Kirinyaga Speaker Anthony Gathumbi.

Gathumbi had given Waiguru seven days to respond to the issues raised against her by the MCAs.

However, the impeachment process is unlikely to proceed after Kirinyaga County Commissioner Jim Njoka banned MCAs from holding meetings at the county assembly citing the government regulations against the coronavirus.

"I have noted with a lot of concern that MCAs have continued meeting in the County Assembly against the Government's directive that meetings of above ten people be suspended as a measure to fight the Covid19 pandemic. I hereby direct you to ensure that no more than 10 MCAs convene inside the assembly until the government gives further guidance," Njoka said in a letter to Speaker Gathumbi.