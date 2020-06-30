National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday refuted media reports that six MPs have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Muturi said only two MPs have been confirmed to be suffering from the Covid19 disease that is caused by the coronavirus.

The speaker said one of the MPs had been discharged from hospital and was recovering at home while the second one is still admitted in hospital. Muturi did not reveal the identities of the MPs.

On Tuesday, there was widespread media reports of panic in the National Assembly after oone of the senior leaders was tested positive for the disease having interacted with several of his colleagues.

Reports indicated that one of the six positive MPs is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The six are said to have been interacting freely with their colleagues at the August House leading a majority of MPs to seek emergency tests to ascertain their well-being.