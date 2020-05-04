Outspoken Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has responded with anger to reports of a looming Cabinet reshuffle that will see two CSs allied to Deputy President William Ruto fired.

Sudi claimed the reports of a Cabinet reshuffle were part of a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta to intimidate and harass public officers.

The legislator sensationally claimed that the reshuffle was targeting his Kalenjin community because of their perceived support for Ruto.

"I understand there is a looming reshuffle. I ask the President not to threaten us with a reshuffle, just let him allow us to provide him with a list of all Kalenjin professionals serving in his government for him to fire them once and for all.

"Just months ago he did a reshuffle and before public servants settle to work, they are threatened of reshuffle nonsense. Uhuru always claims "my government this, my government that"...no one is still interested in his government, let him do what he feels like doing. Kama ni lazima watu wa Bonde la Ufa waondolewe ndio hii serikali iendelee basi ni sawa hatutaki vitisho kila siku," Sudi said in a statement published on his social media pages.

Local dailies on Monday reported that the proxy wars between Kenyatta and Ruto had escalated with a Cabinet reshuffle expected to further reduce the DP's clout in government.

In President Kenyatta's first term, Ruto had a 50 percent in the sharing of Cabinet slots.

However, his grip has been reduced substantially in President Kenyatta's second term with only three CSs paying loyalty to the DP.

If the reshuffle proceeds as reported, the DP will only have one ally in the Cabinet.