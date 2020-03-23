Passengers of public service vehicles (PSVs) on Monday woke up to a rude shock as operators moved to enforce new social distancing rules set by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Fare prices were hiked with most routes asking passengers to pay more than double of their normal fare. The Utawala to CBD route where one would normally part with Sh80 or Sh100 on Monday begun charging Sh200.

Overcharging, overloading - crisis in Nairobi as Matatus effect social distancing rules against Coronavirus pandemic

Other matatu saccos were reported by passengers for failing to comply with the rules and going ahead to overload their vehicles.

Fares along Waiyaki Way where a passenger would normally part with Sh20 and Sh30 were hiked to between Sh50 and Sh80.

On Jogoo Road and Outerring Road where passengers normally pay Sh50 were charged Sh80 as the new rules took effect.

Along Ngong Road, from Dagoretti Corner to Ngong where normally passengers pay Sh30, fare was hiked to Sh100.

Operators defended the hike explaining that fuel prices had not been reduced and they had experienced a drop in the number of customers they are serving during the partial lockdown in the country.

Passenger takes photo inside a Route 111 (Ngong, Karen) matatu that complied with maximum of 60 per cent capacity to facilitate social distancing

Passengers plying the Rongai-CBD route reported no change in their fare prices most stated that they paid the normal Sh100 fare.