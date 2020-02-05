A total of nine people have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the tragic death of several pupils at the Precious Talents Academy in September 2019.

The nine are the owner of the school, Mr Moses Ndirangu Wainaina and eight members of staff at City Hall.

The eight Nairobi City County workers were listed as James Mwaura Mwangi (Nairobi County government public health officer), Jasper Ndeke Shadrack (planning, compliance and enforcement officer), Florence Wangari Hungi quality assurance and standard officer), Freshia Wambui Maingi, Sylvia Mwikali Nthanga (planning, compliance and enforcement officer), Elijah Isaboke Okido(education officer), Selina Leparia (public health officer) and Michael Kahungo Gitau (quality assurance officer).

Owner of Precious Talents School Moses Wainaina speaks following the tragedy which killed 7 pupils

The two public health officers have been additionally charged with negligence while their compliance and enforcement counterparts were charged with willful negligence .

The suit was filed for Germine City Njeru, who was killed in the incident.

Others who were enjoined in the case are the late Nevence Kimunto, Whitney Naam Wekesa, Mirriam Itago Simbovo, Teddious Kinyanju, Jackline Gesare Nyaberi, Harriet Ndunge Kalili and Emna Kasandi Idambo.