A passenger was on Friday morning discovered dead aboard a Mombasa-bound bus.

The passenger was travelling in the company of his sister and 30 other passengers when he was discovered to have passed on at Malili town along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The driver of the bus had made a stop-over at Distinct area when they discovered that the passenger had died.

Makueni County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed confirmed the incident adding that police had cordoned off the area following the discovery.

"The sister confirmed that the late was sick for some moment. This was sudden death but we have been able to do all the required measures including fumigation of the bus and all details, and samples were taken for examination," he stated.

Passengers have also been urged to isolate on arriving at their destination.

Embassava Matatu

This becomes the second case of sudden death in a matatu following a similar incident at Cabanas, Nairobi on Tuesday.

Police refused to collect the body of the gentleman who died leaving the county Covid-19 response team to do so.

City Mortuary has confirmed that the man who has since been identified as Leonard Odhiambo did not die of Covid-19 related complications.

“The man was brought to the mortuary and the Covid-19 test came back negative. We suspect he died of blood pressure issues owing to the sudden manner of his death. However, we are still waiting for the post-mortem results. It was not Covid-19,” City Mortuary deputy funeral superintendent Patrick Mbugua told reporters.