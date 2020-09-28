A patient has died at the parking lot of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) amid a service paralysis occasioned by a strike by the hospital's staff.

Over 4000 members of staff at KNH on Monday downed their tools in protest of the failure by the Salary and Remuneration Commission (SRC) of failing to honor a Sh301 million salary increment passed by the National Assembly and okayed by the treasury in 2012.

The staff who are on strike include the support staff, doctors, and nurses.

Tens of patient at the hospital were forced to seek alternative care at neighboring hospitals after they were met by placards by the medics who were supposed to serve them.

“What we want is to see SRC give that letter, advising Kenyatta National Hospital to effect payment of that money to all affected employees and thereafter the strike will be called off,” Seth Panyako, the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary-General said.