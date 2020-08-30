Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested Paul Mwangi, the man believed to be behind a criminal enterprise that saw Kenyans lose more than 30 million.

Mwangi was smoked out of his hideout in Ngong and taken in on Saturday, 29 August 2020.

He is reported to have roped in the World Health Organization, taking advantage of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic to lure his victims with a fake but urgent contract.

A statement shared by the DCI revealed that the accused defrauded his victims by luring them to fund a non-existent tender by the World Health Organization to supply containers.

The fraud scheme which ran between July and August involved more than Ksh 16.9 million.

Paul Mwangi Warutere

“PAUL Mwangi Warutere, a notorious fraudster who between the months of July & August 2020 defrauded unsuspecting victims over Ksh. 16.9 Million by duping them to fund a non-existent WHO container supply contract was yesterday arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in his Ngong hideout” read a statement posted by DCI on Twitter.

The recent allegations only complicate matters further for Mwangi who has yet another case at the Milimani Law Courts.

In the second case, the suspect is accused of conning another victim 13.7 million Kenya shillings.