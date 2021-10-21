RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Police act after bombing incident at Boniface Mwangi's Machakos home

Miriam Mwende

The activist has blamed Machakos Governor for the invasion

Activist Boniface Mwangi at the construction site of his Machakos family home. The house was invaded on the night of October 20, 2021
Activist Boniface Mwangi at the construction site of his Machakos family home. The house was invaded on the night of October 20, 2021

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement following the invasion of human rights activist Boniface Mwangi's Machakos home.

According to the brief statement, police acted on a report filed by one Isaac Ouma on the morning of October 21, 2021.

Police confirmed that officers from Thika Police Station visited the home and have officially kicked off investigations.

The authorities are pursuing three suspects who are reported to have accessed the home in a white pickup.

"The National Police Service wishes to confirm that a report was this morning filed at Thika Police Station by one Issac Ouma that a house belonging to one Boniface Mwangi, located at Kinanie Location, was attacked by three (3) unknown men in a white pickup Registration Number not known and allegedly armed with pistols.

"Members of the public with any information to assist with the investigation are encouraged to contact the police," the statement read in part.

Activist Boniface Mwangi at the construction site of his Machakos family home. The house was invaded on the night of October 20, 2021
Activist Boniface Mwangi at the construction site of his Machakos family home. The house was invaded on the night of October 20, 2021

Confirming the police statement, Mwangi posted photos of the visit from officers on his official handle thanking those who amplified his plight on social media last night.

Boniface Mwangi Blames Governor for Home Invasion

Mwangi shared video clips of his damaged house on Wednesday night showing that explosives had been used to destabilize the structure's foundation.

He further relayed that his workers stationed at the construction site were robbed of their valuables during the violent incident.

An emotional Mwangi decried the destruction of his dream house conveying that he and his family had made numerous sacrifices to start the project.

He also claimed that the attack on his property was instigated by a prominent politician in the country.

Mwangi specifically pointed an accusing finger on Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, under whose jurisdiction the property is located.

Activist Boniface Mwangi
Activist Boniface Mwangi

The incident, along with Mwangi's statements on the matter have sparked heated debates online with some members of the public blaming the activist for associating with celebrity couple Juliani and Lillian Ng'ang'a.

For a better part of Thursday, Boniface Mwangi, Lillian and Alfred Mutua were the top trending topics in Kenya as netizens weighed in on the matter.

Here are some of the reactions posted online:-

Miriam Mwende

