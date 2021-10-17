RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Photos of Juliani and Lillian spark debate over 'who's the man in the relationship'

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Kenyans don't know when to stop

Kenyan rapper Juliani with his girlfriend. former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a
Kenyan rapper Juliani with his girlfriend. former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a

It would seem that everything celebrity couple Juliani and Lillian Ng'ang'a do or say is under public scrutiny, the latest being photos of the two enjoying an outing together.

Recommended articles

The undated photos of the two were shared by human rights activist Boniface Mwangi with a caption that was aimed at provoking, specifically, men.

"Life is short, don't let religion, or societal expectations make you stay in an unhappy relationship. Go where you're loved. If you have loved once, you can love and be loved again. Love is a choice. Love is beautiful. Don't be afraid to love whoever you want to love.

"I'm here to offend those men who behave like their partners are personal assets. Assets are dead things, they have no feelings or emotions. Partners have flesh and blood, they can move on and you can do nothing about it. Money doesn't make a man, manners do. Pesa bila tabia ni sumu," the caption read.

Kenyan rapper Juliani with his girlfriend. former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a
Kenyan rapper Juliani with his girlfriend. former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

The photos, together with Mwangi's caption, sparked a debate over the couple's relationship, given that Lillian's former partner is Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

A good number of those who commented on the photos seemed to be convinced that Lillian was giving off "masculine energy".

The commentators indicated that her posture, gaze and how she held Juliani in the photos was what they termed as "manly".

A self-proclaimed feminist, freelance journalist by the name Lillian Owinga sparked a debate with her comment, which prompted some of the participants to demystify the notion of traditional gender roles in relationships.

Kenyan rapper Juliani, his girlfriend - former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a and human rights activist Boniface Mwangi
Kenyan rapper Juliani, his girlfriend - former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a and human rights activist Boniface Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Owinga posted: "In these pictures, Lillian is slowly taking the role of the man, she’s holding him, paying more attention to him contrary to natural attraction that should be seen coming from a man. Is the connection still there?"

Replying to Owinga, one Ole Lengai wrote: "Is a woman expressing attraction to a man 'unnatural'? The only conspicuous thing I noticed here is Bonnie 'leaning' his frame towards Lillian, @Amerix followers might be intrigued."

Moses Karani wrote: "A woman should submit to his man not the other way. Lilian holding Juliani is a sign of her being submissive. Juliani on the other hand is maintaining his frame."

Hesbon Muga posted: "Wewe shughulika na mtu wa kukuhold.... Iyo ingine ni vipindi."

One Jay Wambua echoed: "You have nailed it. Juliani is like a 'prop'."

Kenyan rapper Juliani with his girlfriend, former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a
Kenyan rapper Juliani with his girlfriend, former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Here are more comments on the photos:-

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

Uhuru issues demands as heartbreak grips Kianjokoma brothers' funeral

11 fashion choices by women that men hate

11 fashion choices by women that men hate

Trending

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Vera Sidika's posts

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Eric Omondi and Eddie Butita

Donald Kipkorir gifts daughter new car as she graduates from Birmingham City University

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir and his daughter

Jalang’o promises to gift Baringo man who tried to copy his style (Photos)

MC Vuvuzela and Jalang'o