I support divorce & separation any day - Boniface Mwangi after Tirop's death

Dennis Milimo

Don’t let society pressure you to stay in unhappy relationship - Mwangi

Activist Boniface Mwangi
Activist Boniface Mwangi

Human Rights activist Boniface Mwangi has said that he will always advocate for divorce and separation once love dies in a relationship.

Mwangi insisted that couples and people in love should normalize walking away when they don't feel safe in their relationships.

“I support divorce and separation any day, everyday. If someone doesn’t feel safe in their marital home, they should leave. If s/he is violent once, they will do it again. If “god” hates divorce, he can marry that abusive partner but the abused/mistreated spouse should leave” said Mwagi in part.

He added that the vows of “till death do us apart” have made many people stay in abusive marriages.

Activist Boniface Mwangi
Activist Boniface Mwangi

“The vows of 'till death do us apart' have made many people stay in abusive marriages. A couple friend of ours made a vow to do life together until they can’t do it anymore. Don’t let society pressure you to stay in unhappy relationship. Leave. Prioritize your happiness not vows. Even if you don’t fall in love again, you will be alive and safe. Don’t be a statistic of abusive marriages,” he added.

In his statement, the Activist argued that Athlete Agnes Tirop would still be alive today if society hadn’t forced her to reconcile with her abusive and jealous husband.

“Kids brought up in abusive marriages grow up with wounds. So even staying for the children doesn’t help them. Athlete Tirop would be alive today if society hadn’t forced her to reconcile with her abusive and jealous husband. If you have ever left a relationship because of an abusive partner, it could be emotional or physical, please share in the comments and give someone the courage to walk away,” Mwangi noted.

Boniface Mwangi’s sentiments comes at a time detectives have arrested Emmanuel Rotich, who is the main suspect in the murder of record-breaking runner Agnes Tirop.

Rotich was nabbed in Mombasa over the death of the 25-year-old double world championships medalist and Olympian, who has been hailed as a rising star cut short in her prime.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Rotich had rammed his getaway vehicle into a lorry at Athi River, along Mombasa road, as he desperately escaped their dragnet.

The suspect is currently being grilled by detectives at Changamwe police station.

Dennis Milimo

