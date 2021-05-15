Police Constable arrested over murder of Ongata Rongai matatu conductor

Police Constable Edwin Oscar Okimaru was arrested Friday night after being linked to the brutal torture and murder of Mungai.

On April 18th 2021, at around 10pm, the deceased alongside two others only identified as Njenga and George, were assaulted before being arrested for violating curfew orders by the officer.

The three were assaulted were then taken by a private car that was driven to Tuala bridge area, where the victims were dumped.

According to the DCI detectives, George, who had been tied up using a rope, managed to free himself, before rescuing the deceased and Njenga, who had been badly assaulted.

George then managed to hail a boda boda rider to help the deceased who couldn’t walk, on the motorbike.

However, they couldn’t assist the deceased to hospital, for fear of coming across the two officers who had beaten them and therefore left the deceased close to Nazarene University.

Mungai was found the following morning and rushed to Ongata Rongai health center, where he received first aid before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital, in critical condition.

Unfortunately, he passed on two days later.

Forensic reports show that the deceased died as a result of chest injuries due to blunt trauma.

Mungai also suffered broken ribs and bones, indicating that he had been tortured prior to his death.