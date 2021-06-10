The unfortunate incident happened at the Ainamoi Secondary School, in Kericho County.

According to officers at the Ainamoi Police Station, the student in question attacked the school principal Geoffrey Rono, after being asked to go home and collect school fees.

“We are looking for the culprit who did not report back to his parents’ home after the incident. Preliminary investigations indicate that the student attacked the teacher at around 6pm at his office and fled after inflicting serious head injuries,” a police officer told Nation.

The incident in question happened on Wednesday (evening).

Police Hunt for Student who hammered nail into principal's head Pulse Live Kenya

Following the incident, the school principal Rono was rushed to a private Hospital in Kericho town where he was treated and later allowed to go home.