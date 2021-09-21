Police issue public appeal as Kenya marks 8 years since Westgate

While reminding Kenyans of the heroes from the siege, the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai-led NPS took time to point out security upgrades made since.

IG Mutyambai and his team assured Kenyans that there have been efforts made in the background to ensure similar attacks do not succeed in future.

"On this day eight years ago, four masked gunmen walked into Westgate mall and laid a cowardly attack on unarmed shoppers. As a result, innocent lives were taken and several people injured. Westgate served us important lessons.

"Consequently, we have had enhanced police presence in our security installations across the country. Further, the Service installed a reliable surveillance system in major towns and cities and procured modern security equipment.

"We have also improved individual capacities of police officers and stakeholders by training of police reservists, enhanced training to special units, decentralization of special units to counties, sector-based highway patrols with a seamless command, police escorts in insecure areas, provision of ordinary police vehicles and specialized carriers," the statement outlined.

Nyumba Kumi initiative fighting Extremism

NPS pointed out that the Nyumba Kumi initiative has played a key role in counterterrorism efforts.

"Our investment in community policing and nyumba kumi initiative has also enhanced cooperation between police and the public. So far this has continued to build trust and has led to more information on terror and organized crime from the public.

"Unlike in the past, multi-agency cooperation within the security apparatuses improved. This coupled with an efficient command structure and intelligence led approaches has greatly enhanced our operational readiness. So much has been going on in the background to protect Kenyans and their properties," NPS outlined.

NPS further appealed to members of the public to continue to collaborate with law enforcement and the security officers.