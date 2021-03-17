Two senior administration police (AP) officers were on Tuesday murdered in cold blood by one of their juniors.

The incident took place in Nyamira County after an altercation with the junior officer.

Confirming the incident, Nyamira South Sub county Deputy Critical Infrastructure Police Units(CIPU) Commander Bernard Too explained that the disagreement arose from deployment issues.

The perpetrator was identified as Julius Mudachi, who is said to have been seeking to be deployed at the Governor's residence.

"While a heated argument on the matter ensued amongst the three officers, Mudachi who was armed with a loaded K47 rifle suddenly cocked it and started shooting at his seniors where Nicanor Odhiambo, 55 and Amani Ali, 49 were both shot on the thighs of their right legs and Mudachi directed the gun to his chin and shot himself down," Mr Too conveyed.

The authorities confirmed that Mudach and one of the Sergeants were pronounced dead on arrival at the Nyamira County Referral Hospital while the other Sergeant is hospitalized with serious injuries.