Police storms hospital and kills girlfriend who was undergoing treatment

According to a police report obtained by Pulse Live, Njoro Sub County Hospital Timothy Administrator Njoroge Maina said that at around Monday midnight August 23, one patient namely Mary Nyambura aged 29 years visited the hospital with a fracture on her right leg.

She complained that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. While undergoing treatment, an armed police officer entered the hospital and shot the patient severally.

Police officers visited the scene at Njoro Sub County Hospital about 1km west of the Njoro Police Station.

While at the scene, the deceased body was found having been shot severally on the right arm, right wrist and on her right back.

The officer who was identified as Benard Sivo aged 28yrs, had just taken over third shift cell sentry duties at the station and excused himself to make a call outside.

Instead, armed with his AK 47 rifle serial number 4912292 with 30 rounds of ammunition pursued his girlfriend to the hospital, shot her and she died on the spot.

The officer then went back to the station and started firing aimlessly within the station endangering the lives of other fellow officers.

The officers were mobilized to disarm him but unfortunately shot himself on the chin and the bullet exited on the upper forehead and died instantly.

The scene was visited by the Sub county Commander, DCIO, Njoro OCS and a team of officers from Nakuru.

The bodies of the two lovers were moved to Egerton University Morgue awaiting postmortem.