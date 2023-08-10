The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

4 memorable phrases that ruled social media during the 2022 General Election

Fabian Simiyu

1 year after the 2022 General Election, recalling 4 unforgettable phrases that dominated social media.

President William Ruto and Raila Odinga
President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

It has been precisely one year since Kenyans exercised their voting rights to elect leaders across various categories, and during that time, several phrases emerged online.

Recommended articles

These expressions became viral during the period and served as sources of comfort while the Presidential votes were being tallied at Bomas.

In 2022, Azimio supporters exuded confidence, assured that Raila Odinga would secure the highest position in the General Elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labelled as the 'fifth' by his supporters, Raila was embraced as the prospective fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

READ: Ruto cuts cake to celebrate 1 year since 2022 General Election [Video]

On social media, particularly Twitter, it was routine to witness daily trends of hashtags like 'Baba the fifth' until William Samoei Ruto emerged triumphant in the race.

'Shona suti' became a viral catchphrase during the final days of presidential vote counting at the Bomas of Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza supporters adopted this phrase to signify their party's perceived victory and their intent to revel in the announced results.

The online variation of this phrase involved altering the suit color to match the affiliations of the speaker.

For Kenya Kwanza supporters, the call was for yellow suits, while Azimio enthusiasts opted for navy blue suits.

ADVERTISEMENT

To find solace or alleviate pressure, online Kenyan users resorted to invoking the names of Robert Alai and Dennis Itumbi as sources confirming their respective parties' favourable positions.

For instance, Azimio supporters consistently cited Alai's alleged information that indicated Raila's leading position, while they awaited official confirmation from IEBC.

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi
Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Alaa! and 4 other trademarked Kenyan catchphrases

Conversely, Kenya Kwanza supporters asserted that they had firsthand insights from Itumbi, asserting Ruto's victory in the General Elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

When media outlets began broadcasting the Presidential results for the 2022 General Elections, the data presented was conflicting across every TV station.

Each channel was airing the information they had received, leading to significant confusion and consequently causing heightened tension throughout the entire process.

In an attempt to seek solace online, a narrative of 'wameanza na strongholds zake' and other phrases emerged.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-CS Amina picked for key role in Zimbabwe

Ex-CS Amina picked for key role in Zimbabwe

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Niger coupists threaten to kill Bazoum if military interferes

Ichung’wa explains why he refused Ruto's order to unblock Uhuru's number

Ichung’wa explains why he refused Ruto's order to unblock Uhuru's number

4 memorable phrases that ruled social media during the 2022 General Election

4 memorable phrases that ruled social media during the 2022 General Election

Mackenzie delivers sermon in court ahead of ruling

Mackenzie delivers sermon in court ahead of ruling

Public universities rush to join eCitizen & beat Ruto's deadline

Public universities rush to join eCitizen & beat Ruto's deadline

Joshua Arap Sang speaks after landing lucrative State House job

Joshua Arap Sang speaks after landing lucrative State House job

Mercy Tarus gets job offer after her story went viral

Mercy Tarus gets job offer after her story went viral

Headache for Niger junta as former rebel leader launches anti-coup movement

Headache for Niger junta as former rebel leader launches anti-coup movement

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MP Kimani Ichung'wa with President William Ruto

Ichung’wa explains why he refused Ruto's order to unblock Uhuru's number

President William Ruto greets a crowd during his working tour of Mt Kenya region

Ruto cuts cake to celebrate 1 year since 2022 General Election [Video]

President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

4 memorable phrases that ruled social media during the 2022 General Election

Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici and Governor Ann Waiguru reconcile

WATCH: Waiguru & Ngirici share hugs as they bury year-long hatchet