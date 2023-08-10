4 memorable phrases that ruled social media during the 2022 General Election

These expressions became viral during the period and served as sources of comfort while the Presidential votes were being tallied at Bomas.

Baba the 5th

In 2022, Azimio supporters exuded confidence, assured that Raila Odinga would secure the highest position in the General Elections.

Labelled as the 'fifth' by his supporters, Raila was embraced as the prospective fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

On social media, particularly Twitter, it was routine to witness daily trends of hashtags like 'Baba the fifth' until William Samoei Ruto emerged triumphant in the race.

Shona suti

'Shona suti' became a viral catchphrase during the final days of presidential vote counting at the Bomas of Kenya.

Both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza supporters adopted this phrase to signify their party's perceived victory and their intent to revel in the announced results.

The online variation of this phrase involved altering the suit color to match the affiliations of the speaker.

For Kenya Kwanza supporters, the call was for yellow suits, while Azimio enthusiasts opted for navy blue suits.

Alai/Itumbi amesema

To find solace or alleviate pressure, online Kenyan users resorted to invoking the names of Robert Alai and Dennis Itumbi as sources confirming their respective parties' favourable positions.

For instance, Azimio supporters consistently cited Alai's alleged information that indicated Raila's leading position, while they awaited official confirmation from IEBC.

Conversely, Kenya Kwanza supporters asserted that they had firsthand insights from Itumbi, asserting Ruto's victory in the General Elections.

Wameanza na stronghold zake

When media outlets began broadcasting the Presidential results for the 2022 General Elections, the data presented was conflicting across every TV station.

Each channel was airing the information they had received, leading to significant confusion and consequently causing heightened tension throughout the entire process.