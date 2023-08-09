The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto cuts cake to celebrate 1 year since 2022 General Election [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto greets a crowd during his working tour of Mt Kenya region

President William Ruto celebrated one year since the 2022 general election in Thika, Kiambu county, where he had gone to commission an affordable housing project.

During the event, President Ruto lead the gathering in cutting a cake to mark 1 year since the General Election held on August 9, 2022.

The ceremony was attended by government officials including his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet secretaries, county leaders and supporters of the president, who had gathered for the launch of the affordable housing project.

The event was marked by speeches from Ruto and other political leaders, who praised the president's achievements in his first year in office.

President William Ruto votes in Sugoi on August 9, 2022
President William Ruto votes in Sugoi on August 9, 2022 Deputy President William Ruto votes in Sugoi Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto spoke about his plans to improve the economy, create jobs, and bring down the cost of living.

The commissioning of the affordable housing project was a key highlight of the event, with Ruto stressing that the contractor must deliver the project and employ residents.

The project is part of Ruto's plan to provide jobs and affordable housing to Kenyans, and it is expected to benefit thousands of families in Thika and the surrounding areas.

The event was also an opportunity for Ruto to showcase his popularity in Kiambu county, which has traditionally been a stronghold of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto's victory in the county in the 2022 election was seen as a significant blow to Kenyatta, who had campaigned for Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

On August 15, former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto as the winner of the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6, 942,930 (48.85%)votes.

The head of state has been on 5-day working tour of Mt Kenya region where he commissioned new development projects.

The tour, which started on Saturday August 5 is expected to end on Wednesday, August 9.

