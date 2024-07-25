Fuel prices, debt & other key sectors Cabinet nominees from ODM will control

This move is perceived as an effort to foster national unity and address the ongoing political unrest in the country.

Among the notable appointees are John Mbadi, Wycliffe Oparanya, Ali Hassan Joho, and Opiyo Wandayi, all of whom have been vocal critics of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Key Appointments

John Mbadi - Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning

- Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning Wycliffe Oparanya - Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs

- Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs Ali Hassan Joho - Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs

- Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs Opiyo Wandayi - Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum

John Mbadi, the ODM Chairman and Nominated MP, will oversee the docket responsible for preparing the annual budget and implementing revenue measures.

Known for his sharp criticisms of government-proposed taxes, Mbadi will now be in the position to communicate and possibly implement some of these policies.

One of the administration's targets is to increase the country's tax rate from 16% to 22%, a move Mbadi has previously opposed.

John Mbadi Pulse Live Kenya

His new role will require balancing fiscal responsibilities while addressing public concerns.

Wycliffe Oparanya will manage the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs, including the administration of the flagship Hustler Fund.

The latest updates reveal that the Hustler Fund has disbursed loans totaling Sh44 billion to 18.2 million Kenyans, marking a significant increase in financial inclusion efforts

The fund aims to provide affordable and accessible loans to personal, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSEA).

With Oparanya at the helm, the government hopes to further drive economic growth and support the informal sector, which is crucial for Kenya's economy.

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya Pulse Live Kenya

Opiyo Wandayi's appointment as the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum places him in charge of a vital sector that influences fuel and electricity prices.

Given the volatility in global energy markets and the critical nature of energy supply in Kenya, Wandayi's role will be pivotal in ensuring stable and affordable energy access for all Kenyans.

Despite his previous declarations of never working with President Ruto, Ali Hassan Joho has accepted the nomination to oversee the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs.

Pulse Live Kenya

Political Implications

The inclusion of ODM figures reflects a historical pattern for Raila Odinga, the ODM leader, who has previously navigated political alliances with ruling governments following electoral defeats.

This tactic has allowed him to maintain relevance and influence within the political sphere, despite being an opposition leader.

Public Perception and Protests

While Ruto hopes that these appointments will quell public unrest, skepticism remains high.

Many protesters view this as a superficial attempt to appease political factions without addressing the underlying issues of governance and corruption.

The protests, characterised by a diverse coalition of youth and civil society, have criticised the government's failure to deliver meaningful change.

Impact on ODM

The appointments could destabilise the ODM party by removing key figures who have historically been part of its leadership.

This shift may lead to internal divisions within ODM as members grapple with the implications of serving in a government led by a political rival.

Ruto's Political Strategy

By incorporating opposition members, Ruto aims to project an image of unity and responsiveness to public concerns.