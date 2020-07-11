Dennis Itumbi caused a stir on Twitter after call for the arrest of Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, roping in US President Donald Trump.

Itumbi wrote: “Dear @EACCKenya - As you mark #AntiCorruptionDay, make a point that you are NOT driven by partisan Politics by arresting @InteriorKE CS @FredMatiangi for masterminding Ruraka theft. The CS spent 1.5b Govt money to buy Land already owned by GOK, despite a Court order warning him”.

In a familiar fashion, Kenyans on Twitter cornered him, with many challenging him not to be selective in the fight against corruption but to start the fight from the Tangatanga faction where his support lies.

“Tell us about Arror and Kimwarer,Ruai Land,Weston Land,KPC land,Muteshi land,Lang'ata land...”fired Kahuria Johnteh.

"When is Weston hotel land being handed over to the rightful owners? or are we asking so much?" Asked Benjamin Akaba.

Others accused him of attempting to distract the public from the on-going effort to recover Ruai land that is linked with DP Ruto.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi

@SirMCchief pointed out that Itumbi has a habit of accepting news headlines only when it favours them and dismissing the same headlines as fake news when it does not favour them.

“So, on this one DAILY NATION is precise and factual....and if it is about AROR AND KIMWARER it is FAKE...CONSISTENCY IS LACKING”

As netizens gave their take, Itumbi ropped in US President Donald Trump in a bid to amplify his message writing:

“Dear @realDonaldTrump this man @FredMatiangi negotiating on behalf of Kenya, is a man our Anti Corruption team at @EACCKenya has already established to be a suspect of theft through their investigations and evidence. #AntiCorruptionDay”.

Netizens were quick to remind him that Kenya's has a president who can fix her problems, only that the same people he (Itumbi) associates with are the ones sabotaging the fight against corruption.

Selective fight

Other challenged him to apply the same zeal in ensuring that is served and the truth is known in the Sh 40 billion fake arms scandal that was executed from inside DP Ruto’s office.

File image of Dennis Itumbi in court

Alluding to Itumbi’s recent sacking changes in government that saw Matiangi’s role elevated to a super CS and taking over some roles initially performed by DP Ruto, @Ole Kericho opined that Itumbi is bitter with Matiang’i adding that Matiang’i was misled in the Ruaraka land saga.

“The court pronounced itself on this issue. The Cabinet Secretary was misled and this occurs across Govt including your lofty tanga tanga ivory tower. Yours is nothing but blind hatred for Dr Fred Matiangi. Reason? You lost a job and your new god was replaced functionary by Fred.” Wrote Ole Kericho.

@Silasbogonko questioned Itumbi’s intentions writing: “Are you on Matiangi's just because he's coordinating govt programs and projects? Let snr CS Dr @FredMatiangi do his work to revolutionize / transform the country in line with uhuru's agenda! Any other is unnecessary and diversionary”.

Amidst the criticism, his message resonated well with a section of netizens who called for fairness in tackling corruption.

"I second your point sir" Wrote one netizen.