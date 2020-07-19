Details have emerged of discrete plans by Deputy President William Ruto to outsmart former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Nyanza region where the ODM party leader is the undisputed political king.

In what was disguised as a private visit, DP Ruto’s right-hand men MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) made a discreet visit to Bondo and Kisumu counties where the two laid the ground for major political battle with a series of meetings.

The two met a section of youth leaders where reports indicate that plans were mooted to comb the region to mobilise support for the DP.

The legislators also invited the youth leaders to a meeting at DP Ruto’s Sugoi home once the ban on political gatherings is lifted before the assault on Odinga’s turf that would “surprise everyone”.

Speaking on the plans, Nyoro told Nation that “We (DP Ruto’s allies) were hosted very well. We received a warm reception and definitely, we will surprise everyone (with the political plans)”.

Ndindi Nyoro

Nyoro added that the handshake would not be a challenge in their quest, stating that "It is meant just to allow President Uhuru Kenyatta work in peace".

Events lined up by the DP Ruto team

The delegation that met the pro-Ruto team which included former Kisumu Business, Co-operatives and Marketing County Executive Richard Ogendo confirmed that the meeting is the first of many as the DP seeks to wrestle the region out of Odinga’s firm grip.

"That was just a start. They will come officially for politics very soon," added Stephen Midenyo who attended the meetings.

Insiders revealed that Ruto plans to flex his financial muscles to woo the region in a series of harambees targeting the youth, women groups and the church.

File image of DP Ruto

Kisii, Nyamira and Kuria have already been identified as soft targets for the DP from where his team hopes to spread the influence and convince voters to join DP Ruto’s bandwagon.