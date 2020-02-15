Close allies to Deputy President William Ruto sent tongues wagging after they opted to stay away from his event in Nyeri, an event that was equally shunned by local administrators with the highest ranking official was the Sub County DCI boss.

DP Ruto who is normally accompanied by an entourage of legislators was only accompanied by four members of parliament and two ward representatives during a fund-raiser at Giakanja Boys Secondary School in Nyeri.

The brief, low-key event lacked the usual pomp and colour and was poorly attended in comparison to crowds that the DP is known to pull in his events across the country.

His lean entourage was comprised of Nyeri County Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Antony Kiai (Mukurweini) and George Murugara (Tharaka).

Also present at the briaf event that lasted just slightly over an hour were Nyeri County Assembly were Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki and Chinga Ward MCA Kiruga Thuku.

DP Ruto at St Bhakita Kiburia Girls’ Secondary School, Gichugu, Kirinyaga County shortly after leading a fund-raiser at Giakanja Boys Secondary School in Nyeri on Friday

The Friday event has sent tongues wagging across the political divide amidst speculation that politicians from the region may have finally decided to break rank with the DP and throw their weight behind the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga that birthed the BBI report.

The DP has been a leading critic of the handshake and was initially opposed to a referendum and the BBI report which he has on numerous occasions alleged that is a plot to create postions for individuals.

So serious was the divisions in Jubilee (caused by the BBI report ) that a section of MPs allied to DP Ruto convened a meeting in Naivasha to chart the way forward.

Choosing their words carefully, speakers at the event declared support for the Building Bridges Initiative report.

“But because the president has said we are for it we have accepted it even without having read it.” said Gachagua.