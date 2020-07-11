Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have crafted a new strategy after plans to register breakaway Jubilee Asili outfit hit a dead end and with reports indicating that plans are underway to kick out their last man-Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany.

In a move that could alter politics as we know it in Kenya today, the DP’s men now want all political parties dissolved and leaders to run on independent tickets.

DP Ruto meeting his allies at Jubilee Asili Center

Speaking of the new plan in an interview with Daily Nation, Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General and Soy MP Caleb Kositany stated that political parties have eroded democracy and evolved into individual properties that serve the interest of the party owners rather than Kenyans.

"Political parties have eroded our democracy and should be abolished and we allow Kenyans to vote for individuals. We want details of the bank statements," stated the Kositany.

The rebel Jubilee faction has been alleging mismanagement of the party as well as party funds, including cash collected from registered party members.

"Any payments that have been made to who and for what should be tabled so that Kenyans can make an informed decision on how their funds are utilized," he added.

ODM, ANC, Ford Kenya backing pro-Uhuru tea

To realize their aim the faction allied to DP Ruto are banking on the Miscellaneous Amendment Bill 2020 which seeks to reduce public funding of political parties.

The bill has divided the party further and analysts opine that it may not sail through with Wiper, Amani National Congress, Ford Kenya, ODM and Jubilee allies aligned with President Uhuru Kenyatta opposing it.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP Ruto at a past party event

The wing allied to the President has made it clear that they have no room for those working against the President and Jubilee party, setting them free to decamp.

Jubilee party Vice-Chairman David Murathe affirmed that "If they (rebel Jubilee MPs allied to DP Ruto) want to move to something else they are good to go. Good riddance. These are people who had promised to work from the Jubilee headquarters but now claim they have been denied".