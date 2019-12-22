Divisions have rocked Kenya’s parliament that reports indicate, is deeply divided with the public being treated to frequent clashes between Cabinet Secretaries.

Well-placed sources reveal that some members do not see eye to eye with some brave enough to publicly proclaim that they only take instructions from the President in what Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua believes is an attempt to disrespect and undermine Deputy President William Ruto.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’I caused a stir last month after he stated at a public event in Kirinyaga that he only recognizes President Kenyatta and would not “listen” to any other voice.

Gachagua told The Standard that “Matiang’i’s statement’s bordered on brazen disrespect. In essence, he was saying that he does not recognise the Deputy President who is part of the presidency and who by law is his boss”.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi

Reports indicate for a long time now, divisions have rocked the cabinet with rival factions emerging and reading from different scripts but all these had been kept behind closed doors of boardrooms.

In recent days however, Kenyans have witnessed CSs contradict take on each other in epic clashes on matters of serious concern.

Case in point is last week when Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya confronted Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah, roping in Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and his Agriculture counterpat Mwangi Kiunjuri.

In the tweet that has since been deleted, Munya slammed the MP, alleging that he is a political for hireling surviving on handouts and directing him to take his stunt to Kiunjuri. He also added that Ichungwah drew his inspirations from Sugoi where DP Ruto’s home that is known to host political delegations is located.

“Let him (Ichung’wah) take his rent seeking missions to (Agriculture CS Mwangi) Kiunjuri. Inspiration from Sugoi (DP Ruto’s home) will not improve dairy industry,” Tweeted Munya.

Cabinet Secretaries Sicily Kariuki (Health) Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Peter Munya (Industrialization) address a press conference outside DCI offices on Kiambu Road

“It is clear for everyone to see that some CSs have forgotten that they are supposed to be apolitical. Munya’s tweet bordered on insubordination and disrespect, that is why he promptly deleted it,” Belgut MP Nelson Koech said.

CS have also been attending meetings held by rival sections of the Jubilee party. Case in point is Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri who has been a constant figure at meetings by Tangatanga MPs allied to DP Ruto.

His actions have been perceived by many as open defiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta who has warned public servants against politicking on several occasions.

So severe are the divisions that have been linked to 2022 succession politics that a CS who talked to The Standard on condition of anonymity revealed that some CSs do not even exchange greetings and CSs now have to lobby for support of their agenda during Cabinet meetings with every item in Cabinet meetings put to a vote.

The publication quoted the MP stating that “There are members who hardly greet each other or share pleasantries during the Thursday meetings at State House. There is a deep divide, the Cabinet is no longer the one team it should be”.