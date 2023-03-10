ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Kanini Kega speaks after physical fight with Kioni over Jubilee

Miriam Mwende

Kega and Kioni were involved in a physical altercation during an event where Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi was present.

EALA MP Kanini Kega and Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni
EALA MP Kanini Kega and Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni

EALA MP Kanini Kega has spoken following his physical altercation with Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni over their positions in the former ruling party.

Recommended articles

Kega and the Sec-Gen played out their differences during a meeting organised by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) and attended by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi in Nairobi on Thursday.

Kioni stormed the meeting accompanied by a cohort of the party who were branded in Jubilee merchandise and interrupted Kega’s address, causing a commotion that saw the meeting halted abruptly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was invited here in my capacity as acting Secretary-General of the party but mostly in my role as Director of Elections for the Jubilee Party,” Kega stated despite having been kicked out of the meeting after the fight.

He added: “What we have witnessed here today is totally not Jubilee, we don’t fight nor have acrimonious disagreements. We always agree to disagree and respect institutions.”

Decrying international embarrassment, Kega accused Kioni of poor conduct and pointed out that the CMD forum was attended by delegates from abroad.

“The behaviour that you have seen today of the former Secretary-General, to bring goons to come and disrupt an internationally covered function where we had visitors from all over the world, is demeaning to our party and totally unacceptable. We condemn it in the strongest terms possible,” Kega stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kanini Kega
Kanini Kega Pulse Live Kenya

Kega is part of a Jubilee party faction that broke away alongside the party’s chairperson, Stewart Madzayo, and held a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting where Kioni and 3 others were replaced.

While the newly constituted party leadership was ratified by the Registrar of Political Parties, the decision was reversed by the Parties Dispute Tribunal reverting leadership to Kioni and Vice Chair David Murathe.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni. PHOTO/TWITTER
Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni. PHOTO/TWITTER Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Following their public fight, CMD also issued a statement condemning the behaviour of the two leaders and their party.

“The organisers and hosts wish to express our deepest disappointment with the breach of order experienced this morning at the event when factions of a member political party brought internal party differences to the open and clashed publicly before guests and partners… We take great exception with the conduct of Kioni who walked into and disrupted an ongoing session in which Kanini was participating.

”The CMD-Kenya Board is seized of the happenings and there will be deliberations on the next course of action on Jubilee,” CMD’s statement read.

Kioni and the Jubilee Party are yet to address the confrontation.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

High School students cane parents to defend principal

High School students cane parents to defend principal

Kisii family left in fear after mysterious coffin discovery

Kisii family left in fear after mysterious coffin discovery

Kanini Kega speaks after physical fight with Kioni over Jubilee

Kanini Kega speaks after physical fight with Kioni over Jubilee

Ex-Punch staff arraigned for alleged ₦950m fraud

Ex-Punch staff arraigned for alleged ₦950m fraud

Machogu unveils new strategy to curb LGBTQ+ in schools

Machogu unveils new strategy to curb LGBTQ+ in schools

Save the date - Raila drops mass action bombshell

Save the date - Raila drops mass action bombshell

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

Speakers Wetangula & Kingi asked to resign

Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Raila gears up for next move as mass action deadline expires today

President William Ruto and Azimio One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

EALA MP Kanini Kega and Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni

Kanini Kega speaks after physical fight with Kioni over Jubilee