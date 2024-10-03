The sports category has moved to a new website.

Spotlight on Millie Odhiambo's rarely-seen husband present during her book launch

Amos Robi

The launch event drew an impressive list of political figures and leaders who came to celebrate Millie’s achievement.

Millie Odhiambo and her husband Magugu Mabona during her book launch
  • She dedicated the book to her late parents who played pivotal roles in shaping her political career
  • The book covers her experiences in Kenyan politics, electoral challenges, and the fight for justice and representation
  • Millie's husband, Mabona Magugu, who works in the hospitality industry, also showed support for her achievement

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo made headlines on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, with the launch of her debut political book, 'Rig or be Rigged', in a well-attended ceremony in Nairobi.

The book, which delves into her political journey and Kenya’s electoral landscape, marks a significant milestone in the outspoken legislator’s career.

Millie Odhiambo dedicated the book to her late parents, who played pivotal roles in shaping her political career.

She honoured her mother, Damaris Auma Odhiambo, whom she described as an exceptional leader who never held a formal title but was a strong influence on her path into politics.

“I dedicate this book to the memory of my mother Damaris Auma Odhiambo, an exceptional leader ‘who had no title’ and to the memory of my father, Harrison Odhiambo Opiyo, from whom I must have picked the political bug,” Millie stated in an emotional tribute on X (formerly Twitter).

Millie Odhiambo's book, Rig or be RIgged
The book covers her experiences in Kenyan politics, touching on the highs and lows, the challenges of electoral processes, and the fight for justice and representation.

The launch event drew an impressive list of political figures and leaders who came to celebrate Millie’s achievement.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga were among those in attendance, along with Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Environment CS Aden Duale.

Martha Karua, another trailblazer for women in politics, also lauded Millie for the milestone. “It’s a huge achievement. Writing a political book is no small task, and I believe it will resonate with many,” she said.

Millie Odhiambo has been a formidable force in Kenyan politics for over a decade.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo
First nominated as a Member of Parliament in 2007 under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), she later contested and won the Mbita constituency seat in 2013, which was later renamed Suba North.

While Millie was undoubtedly the star of the event, her husband, Mabona Magugu, was also in the spotlight as he supported his wife’s achievement.

Mabona is a highly experienced professional in the hospitality industry, with a diverse career spanning over 15 years.

He currently serves as the Executive Director of Amaka Images, a company specialising in hotel and catering management, where he oversees strategic development and leadership training for the lifestyle industry.

Mabona’s impressive career includes various leadership roles, most notably as the Operations Deputy General Manager at The Victoria Falls Hotel.

Millie Odhiambo and her husband
Before that, Mabona worked as the Food and Beverages Manager at Holiday Inn Express Beitbridge in Zimbabwe.

At the book launch, Mabona shared a few sentiments about his wife’s milestone, celebrating her resilience and dedication.

