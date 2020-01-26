Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho got a big boost to his rising political career after he was crowned as the political National Muslim leader and spokesperson.

Taking to Twitter,Wajir Woman Representative, Fatuma Gedi announced that Joho’s sound leadership, determination and courage is what earned him the coveted seat.

“As muslim leaders, we have crowned the Mombasa Governor H.E Ali Hassan Joho as the political National Muslim leader and spokesperson. Joho's leadership, determination and courage has earned him the coveted seat. @HassanAliJoho @HonAliKorane” Gedi wrote.

The decision was arrived at by a team of political leaders who convened to chart the way forward amid soaring political activity.

Joho lands coveted post

For a long time, Joho has been the undisputed king of Coastal politics with far-reaching influence.

He has been at the forefront of championing for political unity and development for the Coast region which has for a long time remained an opposition stronghold.

With the new role, the Mombasa county boss will now be looked upon to give the community a political direction in consultation with other leaders.

Other notable muslim leaders in the country include Aden Duale who has been at the forefront in articulating issues affecting the pastoralist community, among others.

He was instrumental in rallying the region behind former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Upon the handshake between Odinga and President Kenyatta, Joho was once again at the forefront of making the initiative popular.