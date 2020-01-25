What was billed to be an epic clash between team Tangatanga and team Kieleweke in Mombasa turned out to be a surprise with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho stealing the show and receiving rival Tangatanga brigade warmly.

Senate Majority leader and DP Ruto's ally, Kipchumba Murkomen arrived at the Mama Ngina aterfront part, flanked by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and his Malindi counterpart Aisha Jumwa. They were warmly received by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Joho, Raila steal the show in Mombasa as Tangatanga brigade given a a surprise

"So far we arrived safely and the security is uptight. We laud the police and we look forward to a successful meeting. I appreciate I was given a seat and who I seat next too does not matter," Murkomen stated.

Murkomen who had alleged that a plot to humiliate him and even deny him a seat was treated with dignity just like other other guests.

Murkomen was even given a chance to address the crowd and declared his support, but maintained that the country must proceed to a referendum first.

Subtle boos could be heard from the crowd as Murkomen delivered his speech endorsing the BBI report.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also caused a stir at the event when he donned matching outfit with male governors.