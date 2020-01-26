President Uhuru Kenyatta met with his deputy, William Ruto for the first time in over a month, rekindling memories of a bromance that made headlines in the initial months of his presidency.

The two leaders met at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Milimani where the president joined faithfuls at the installation ceremony of Presiding Bishop at Africa Inland Church (AIC) Milimani in Nairobi County.

On stand-by to receive the head of State was DP Ruto alongside Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Unlike during the launch of the BBI report at the Bomas of Kenya where tension was in the air with DP Ruto’s allies lamenting that they were sidelined in the air, the two leaders were in high spirits and appeared to enjoy every moment.

Conspicuously missing in their meetings in recent days is the bromance that Kenyans were treated to in the initial days of Jubilee administration amidst reports of divisions in Jubilee.

