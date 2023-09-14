The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why police suspended Bobi Wine's countrywide mobilisation

Eric Kyama

Police have indefinitely suspended the National Unity Platform mobilisation national tours, citing the party's failure to follow guidelines.

Bobi Wine campaigned in Mbarara in 2020 amid tight security
A statement issued by Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, indicated that police have been observing breaches of set guidelines in areas where the party held its activities.

"While we completely support the right of individuals, groups, and other citizens to peacefully gather or assemble and express their views on matters of public policy, we have noticed that, in all areas where the NUP mobilisation activities have been carried out, there have been total breaches of the guidelines, thus causing public disorder, unnecessary traffic jams, loss of business, and malicious damage to property," the statement, which was issued on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, read in part.

The statement further read: "For instance, in Mbarara City, their rowdy supporters vandalised a Toyota Hiace under reg. no. UBD 251J and caused traffic accidents, including a fatal one in Houma City on September 11th, where Mugisa Norman died and 10 others got serious injuries during the NUP convoy."

Additionally, Police said NUP’s mobilisation activity in Luweero was used to incite violence, promote sectarianism, and make illegitimate calls for the removal of an elected government. and the issuance of defamatory statements against the president.

Katsigazi said the activities will be allowed to resume when the Kamwokya-based political party is ready to comply with the set guidelines.

Led by party president Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, the "Wake-Up Uganda" tour kicked off on August 28, 2023.

