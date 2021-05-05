Positivity rate rises to 11% as 489 more Covid-19 cases reported in Kenya

Kenya's total Covid-19 cases now stand at 161,393 with a positivity rate of 11%.

A bulk of the new Covid-19 cases were recorded among 30-39 years at 122 occurrences.

Distribution of positive cases for other ages was; 0-9 years (24), 10-19 years (31), 20-29 years (90), 40-49 years (91), 50-59 years (72) and those above 60 (59).

A total of 1,164 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,603 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and fifty-three patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 28 of whom are on ventilatory support, 99 on supplemental oxygen and 26 on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 552 discharges; 303 from various health facilities while 249 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 109,769.

CS Kagwe reported 20 new Covid-related deaths of which 11 occurred in the last month and 9 were late death reports from facility record audits on diverse dates.

This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,825.