Uhuru arrives in Uganda for Museveni's Swearing in

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Uganda, for the swearing in of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
The Head of State was accompanied by by Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo, Peter Munya and James Macharia.
President Kenyatta will attend the ceremony in his capacity as Chairperson of the East African Community (EAC)
President Kenyatta, who is the current East African Community (EAC) Chairperson is accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and James Macharia (Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development)," said a statement from State House.
