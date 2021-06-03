RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru finally appoints 34 new judges

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Full list of new High Court judges

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Head of the Judiciary, Chief Justice Martha Koome
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Head of the Judiciary, Chief Justice Martha Koome Pulse Live Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed 34 new judges to the Kenyan Judiciary.

Recommended articles

In a Gazette Notice issued on Thursday, the President named new judges who will preside over cases in the Court of Appeal, the Employment and Labour Relations Court and the Environment and Land division of the High Court.

Of the 11 recommended appointees to the Court of Appeal, President Kenyatta only appointed 7. Among them Justice Mumbi Ngugi and Justice Jessie Lesiit.

Others appointed to the Appellate Court are Justices: Msagha Mbogoli, Hellen Amollo, Francis Tuiyott, Pauline Nyaboke and Dr Kibaya Imaana Laibuta.

The new Labour Court judges were listed as follows:-

  1. Baari Christine Noontatua
  2. Jacob Kariuki Gakeri
  3. Jemima Keli Wanza
  4. Mwaure Ngibuini
  5. Odongo Manani
  6. Stella Rutto
  7. Kebira Ocharo
  8. Kitiku Agnes Mueni-Nzei
  9. David Njagi

The new Land Court judges were further listed as:-

  1. Joseph Oguttu
  2. Lucas Leperes
  3. Mwanyale Ngolo
  4. Addraya Dena
  5. Gathoni Lillian
  6. Joseph Mugo
  7. Wabwoto Karoph
  8. Yatich Kipingor
  9. Maxwell Nduiga
  10. Mogeni Akhalemesi
  11. Ongarora Nyagaka
  12. Kyania Nzili
  13. David Mwangi
  14. Omollo Achieng'
  15. Washe Mutwana
  16. Nyukuri Annet
  17. Murigi Theresa
  18. Asati Esther

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke