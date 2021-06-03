President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed 34 new judges to the Kenyan Judiciary.
Uhuru finally appoints 34 new judges
Full list of new High Court judges
In a Gazette Notice issued on Thursday, the President named new judges who will preside over cases in the Court of Appeal, the Employment and Labour Relations Court and the Environment and Land division of the High Court.
Of the 11 recommended appointees to the Court of Appeal, President Kenyatta only appointed 7. Among them Justice Mumbi Ngugi and Justice Jessie Lesiit.
Others appointed to the Appellate Court are Justices: Msagha Mbogoli, Hellen Amollo, Francis Tuiyott, Pauline Nyaboke and Dr Kibaya Imaana Laibuta.
The new Labour Court judges were listed as follows:-
- Baari Christine Noontatua
- Jacob Kariuki Gakeri
- Jemima Keli Wanza
- Mwaure Ngibuini
- Odongo Manani
- Stella Rutto
- Kebira Ocharo
- Kitiku Agnes Mueni-Nzei
- David Njagi
The new Land Court judges were further listed as:-
- Joseph Oguttu
- Lucas Leperes
- Mwanyale Ngolo
- Addraya Dena
- Gathoni Lillian
- Joseph Mugo
- Wabwoto Karoph
- Yatich Kipingor
- Maxwell Nduiga
- Mogeni Akhalemesi
- Ongarora Nyagaka
- Kyania Nzili
- David Mwangi
- Omollo Achieng'
- Washe Mutwana
- Nyukuri Annet
- Murigi Theresa
- Asati Esther
