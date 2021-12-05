RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

River Enziu disaster: Uhuru condoles with victims' families, warns motorists against crossing swollen rivers

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

President Kenyatta promises government action following Mwingi accident

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking during a past address from State House, Nairobi
President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking during a past address from State House, Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a statement following the Kitui bus tragedy which has so far claimed 24 lives.

In a statement conveyed by State House, the President condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, terming the incident as 'unfortunate'.

The President also sounded a warning to motorists and pedestrians, citing an advisory issued by his government.

"His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta sends his heartfelt condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident in Mwingi, Kitui County when a bus they were traveling in plunged into River Enziu yesterday. At the same time, His Excellency the President wishes quick recovery to those that were injured in the unfortunate incident.

"Once again, the President wishes to remind Kenyans across the country to heed Government advisory against attempting to cross swollen rivers especially during the current rainy season," the statement read in part.

He went on to promise action on the Kitui disaster with the details to be conveyed at a later date.

"More information on the unfortunate incident and measures the Government is taking to prevent similar mishaps from reoccurring will be shared in due course," he stated.

Death toll from Kitui bus accident rises

By November 5, the death toll from the tragedy had risen to 24, up from the initial 18 confirmed deaths.

As per reports by locals, the driver from St Joseph Seminary in Mwingi was not familiar with the route and the bridge over the river.

A survivor has also narrated that the driver had been hesitant to make the crossing for over two hours, until some matatus and lorries successfully made the crossing.

The bus had been hired to take a church choir and several other revelers to a wedding ceremony in Kitui County. While most people plunged into the river, many managed to make a last-minute escape.

