President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday extended the 9pm to 4am Covid-19 curfew for one more week.

The President clarified that the curfew will still be in effect until Tuesday September 29, 2020.

He further directed that a national Covid-19 conference scheduled for Monday September 28, 2020 will determine the way forward when the curfew period expires.

The President further renewed the measures announced during his Eleventh Presidential address on the Covid-19 pandemic issued on August 26, 2020.

Some of the measures announced during the address were the increase of persons allowed in social gatherings from 15 to 100.

Extension of closing hours for restaurants from 7pm to 8pm and the sanction of the sale of alcohol at licensed hotels with residency facilities.

