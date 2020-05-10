President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally conceded to pressure from Deputy President William Ruto's allies to hold a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting.

The decision was announced by Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe who indicated the meeting would kick start at 8.30am and would be held at State House Nairobi.

Jubilee has not held a PG meeting since August 2017 - a fact which Ruto's allies said has caused factional politics and division in the party.

Kenyatta's allies in Jubilee have insisted that there was no urgency in convening a PG meeting as the country was more focused on bigger issues such as the hanshake unity initiative and the coronavirus pandemic.

It remains to be seen if all Jubilee MPs will physically be present at the meeting given the government's directive on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.