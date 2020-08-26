President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday lifted the ban on the sale of alcohol in hotel establishments.

The President said hotels will now be allowed to sell alcohol without restrictions on condition that the buyers are residents in the hotels.

Hotels have in the past thirty days been banned from selling alcohol in public but were allowed to sell their clients in the private rooms.

The ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurant and bars was, however, was extended for a further thirty days.

"The closure of bars and nightclubs is continued for a further 30 days. However, the prohibition against the sale of alcohol by licensed hotels with residence is vacated," Kenyatta ordered.

President Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Health to work with the bar owners associations to come out with self-regulations that will lead to reopening of bars and restaurants.

The operating time for eateries and restaurants was extended by one hour.

"In the next 30 days, bar owners, in consultation with the Ministry of Health will develop self-regulating mechanisms as part of their civic responsibility to their clientele, in order to allow their resumption."

"The closing time for restaurants and eateries be and is hereby varied by one hour from 7pm to 8pm, effective 27th August, 2020," he added.

President Kenyatta cited the recent trend where the country has recorded relatively low numbers of Covid19 cases - referred as flattening of the curve.

"The country's positivity rate has fallen from a high of 15 percent in June to a low of 8 percent. We are nearing the 5 percent rate recommended by the WHO for a total reopening of the economy," the head of state said.