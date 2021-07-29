Uhuru's message to CS Amina after losing her husband Khalid Ahmed

Ahmed who is a Nairobi businessman passed away Thursday morning at Karen Hospital after a sudden illness.

In his message of comfort to the family, relatives and friends of the Sports Cabinet Secretary, President Kenyatta mourned Ahmed as a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

“I have received the disheartening news of the passing away of Khalid Ahmed with great sadness. Ahmed was a great person, a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

"My deepest condolences to my colleague and friend Cabinet Secretary Amina, the children and the extended family as they come to terms with the sudden passing away of Ahmed.

"I pray that God, the Almighty grants you the fortitude and grace to go through this difficult period of mourning your beloved spouse, father and relative," the President condoled with CS Mohamed.

The Head of State, who is out of the country in the United Kingdom on an official visit, remembered the late Ahmed as a gifted and successful businessman.

"It is very unfortunate that death has robbed our country of a gifted businessman whose contribution to the progress of our nation shall be dearly missed," the President eulogised.

Raila Odinga also mourned the fallen businessman

"Dear CS Amina, kindly accept deepest condolences from Mama Ida and I following the passing of your dear husband Khalid Ahmed. May God the Almighty grant you and your family fortitude to bear the loss. Poleni sana."

CS Fred Matiang'i's Eulogies

"Balozi Poleni Sana. It is my prayer that God will comfort you and your family during this difficult time. My sincere condolences to you and your loved ones."

Mukhisa Kituyi