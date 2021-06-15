Uhuru Mourns Raila’s Cousin and MP Midiwo

Midiwo who was a cousin to ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga served as Gem MP for three terms between 2002 and 2017 on National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) parties respectively. He died at the age of 54.

In his message of comfort to the family, relatives, friends and supporters of Jakoyo Midiwo, the President mourned the outspoken politician as a forthright, brave and straight forward leader who spoke his mind at all times.

"I have received the sad news of the passing away of my friend, the Honorable Jakoyo Midiwo with shock and disbelief. I was with him during my recent working tour of Nyanza Region during which we opened several projects in his former constituency," the President recalled.

The President said the late Jakoyo was a consummate debater on the floor of Parliament where he articulated matters of national importance and defended the wellbeing of Kenyans.

"The Honorable Jakoyo was a straight shooting debater on the floor of Parliament who became famous for witty anecdotes drawn from his interactions with his constituents and Kenyans across the country," the President said.

Away from his political and legislative work, the late Jakoyo was an established television panelist who appeared on many talk shows where he discussed a vast array of public interest subjects.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to grant the family of the Hon Midiwo the grace and fortitude they need at this difficult time of mourning.

Raila Odinga Mourns his Cousin

In a tweet, Odinga also eulogized Midiwo as a man who easily got along with members from across the political divide.

“First elected MP in 2002, Jakoyo Midiwo served the people of Gem with passion for 3 terms.

An astute debater, a man of his word and honor, Jakoyo had a rare ability to work across the aisle and got along with members from across the political divide. I will dearly miss him” mourned Raila Odinga.

On the other hand, Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga disclosed that they had been hit by a double tragedy following the death of their Uncle and former Gem MP Washington Jakoyo Midiwo.

In her update, Winnie mentioned that Midiwo’s death came hours after he had lost his elder sister, who happens to be their Aunt.

“We lost Jakoyo today but many don’t know we lost his elder sister Julia on Sunday. Double tragedy. A tragic loss. Gutted! Nind gi kwe Auntie & Uncle” shared Winnie Odinga.

ANC's Musalia Mudavadi

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Hon Jakoyo Midiwo who passed away this evening. The late Midiwo was a friendly and social person who will be remembered as a courageous and charismatic legislator. May his soul RIP”

