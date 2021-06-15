Midiwo lost his sister hours before his death- Winnie Odinga reveals

In her update, Winnie mentioned that Midiwo’s death came hours after he had lost his elder sister, who happens to be their Aunt.

“We lost Jakoyo today but many don’t know we lost his elder sister Julia on Sunday. Double tragedy. A tragic loss. Gutted! Nind gi kwe Auntie & Uncle” shared Winnie Odinga.

The late Jakoyo Midiwo was a cousin to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. In a tweet, Odinga eulogized Midiwo as a man who easily got along with members from across the political divide.

“First elected MP in 2002, Jakoyo Midiwo served the people of Gem with passion for 3 terms.

An astute debater, a man of his word and honor, Jakoyo had a rare ability to work across the aisle and got along with members from across the political divide. I will dearly miss him” mourned Raila Odinga.

Raila Junior also took to Twitter to mourn his uncle with a tweet that says; “Rest In Peace uncle #jakoyo”.

The Announcement

A message from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Communications Director confirmed that the once vocal MP had passed on, seeking goodwill from members of the public.

"Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment," Etale posted on Monday.

