Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dead

Former Gem Member of Parliament (MP) Jakoyo Midiwo is dead.
Midiwo was also cousin to former PM Raila Odinga
A message from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Communications Director confirmed that the once vocal MP had passed on, seeking goodwill from members of the public.
"Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment," Etale posted on Monday.
