Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dead

Miriam Mwende

Midiwo was also cousin to former PM Raila Odinga

Former Gem MP and National Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Washington Jakoyo Midiwo
Former Gem Member of Parliament (MP) Jakoyo Midiwo is dead.

A message from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Communications Director confirmed that the once vocal MP had passed on, seeking goodwill from members of the public.

"Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment," Etale posted on Monday.

