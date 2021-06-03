Uhuru mourns the death of prominent Kenyan lawyer

Simba, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, was wife to former Executive Chairman of the National Bank of Kenya and businessman Dr John Simba.

In a special message to Dr Simba at the passing of his wife, President Kenyatta wished the family God's comfort.

He eulogized Mrs Simba as having been a patriot and a trailblazer in her profesion.

"Mrs Simba was a progressive person who knew no limits and excelled as a lawyer. Throughout her public life, she distinguished herself as a dependable and patriotic leader who continuously created opportunities for others to thrive," the President stated.

An alumnus of the University of Nairobi, Mrs Simba was the founding partner of Simba and Simba Advocates and previously served as General Counsel of Mobil Oil, Chairperson of the Communication Appeals Tribunal and Board Member of Kenya Women Finance Trust (KWFT).