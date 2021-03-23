President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Professor Fatuma Chege as a principal secetary under the Ministry of Education.

The announcement was made on Tuesday as National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi notified the House of communication from the President.

According to the notification, Prof. Chege will head the State Department of Curriculum Development, a docket which has also been created with her appointment.

"His Excellency, the President having exercised his powers is now seeking the approval of the National Assembly on the appointment of Prof. Fatuma Chege as the Principal Secretary for the aforementioned state department," Speaker Muturi stated.

Prof. Chege led the the taskforce on transition from 8-4-4 to the 2-6-3-3 Competency-based education system.