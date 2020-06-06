President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of congratulations and best wishes to Burundi's President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye.

In his Saturday message, President Kenyatta congratulated Mr Ndayishimiye and the ruling party for their win.

“On behalf of the people of Kenya, I congratulate the People of Burundi and the National Council for the Defense of Democracy–Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD–FDD) Party under Your Excellency Major General (Rt) Evariste Ndayishimiye leadership for winning the Presidential elections held on 20th May 2020," President Kenyatta stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (Courtesy)

Uhuru's assurance

"During this historic moment, we believe that it’s time to unite the Republic of Burundi and move forward, underpinned by the interests of the people and nationhood," he added.

The President assured the new Burundi leader of Kenya's continued support “as a true and valued development partner”.

"Kenya stands with Your Excellency as a partner, a friend and neighbour ,as you take Burundi to greater heights,” President Kenyatta said.

President-Elect Ndayishimiye's win was upheld by Burundi's Constitutional Court on June 4.